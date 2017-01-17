 Tom Price's conflicts of interest, why Democrats should follow John Lewis' lead, and a call to run for office, in Slate's daily newsletter.

Tom Price’s Conflicts of Interest, John Lewis’ Example, and a Call to Run for Office

Tom Price’s Conflicts of Interest, John Lewis’ Example, and a Call to Run for Office

Slate
The Angle
Sharp takes on big stories.
Jan. 17 2017 6:10 PM

The Angle: Run For It Already Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Tom Price’s conflicts of interest, John Lewis’ example, and why you should run for office.

630875314-members-of-the-115th-u-s-congress-take-their-oath-of
Members of the 115th U.S. Congress take their oath of office Jan. 3 in Washington, D.C.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Why not you?: In a rousing call to action, Osita Nwanevu asks all those who would oppose Trumpism— especially young people, who are still settling on their career paths—to run for office. Here are Nwanevu's four interviews with first-time candidates who recently did so successfully and an extra bit of persuasion for female candidates from Christina Cauterucci. 

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

Do what he did: Democrats should follow John Lewis' lead and denounce Trump as illegitimate, Michelle Goldberg writes. It may be uncomfortable, and it may draw heat, but it's more than called for.

Advertisement

Doesn't look good: Jordan Weissmann surveys the many possible conflicts of interest in Georgia Rep. Tom Price's record as the congressman prepares to undergo confirmation hearings to become Trump's secretary of health and human services. Price sure has owned a lot of stock in medical companies, for starters.

Fake fix: Melinda Wenner Moyer has some bad news: Grape juice will not save you from norovirus.

For fun: Justin Peters on "diligent neoliberal stenographer" Tom Friedman's latest book.

Snark on snark,

Rebecca