Tom Price’s Conflicts of Interest, John Lewis’ Example, and a Call to Run for Office

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Do what he did: Democrats should follow John Lewis' lead and denounce Trump as illegitimate, Michelle Goldberg writes. It may be uncomfortable, and it may draw heat, but it's more than called for.

Advertisement



Doesn't look good: Jordan Weissmann surveys the many possible conflicts of interest in Georgia Rep. Tom Price's record as the congressman prepares to undergo confirmation hearings to become Trump's secretary of health and human services. Price sure has owned a lot of stock in medical companies, for starters.

Fake fix: Melinda Wenner Moyer has some bad news: Grape juice will not save you from norovirus.

For fun: Justin Peters on "diligent neoliberal stenographer" Tom Friedman's latest book.

Snark on snark,

Rebecca