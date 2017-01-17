Tom Price’s Conflicts of Interest, John Lewis’ Example, and a Call to Run for Office

The Angle: Run For It Already Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on Tom Price’s conflicts of interest, John Lewis’ example, and why you should run for office.
Why not you?: In a rousing call to action, Osita Nwanevu asks all those who would oppose Trumpism— especially young people, who are still settling on their career paths—to run for office. Here are Nwanevu's four interviews with first-time candidates who recently did so successfully and an extra bit of persuasion for female candidates from Christina Cauterucci.
Do what he did: Democrats should follow John Lewis' lead and denounce Trump as illegitimate, Michelle Goldberg writes. It may be uncomfortable, and it may draw heat, but it's more than called for.
Doesn't look good: Jordan Weissmann surveys the many possible conflicts of interest in Georgia Rep. Tom Price's record as the congressman prepares to undergo confirmation hearings to become Trump's secretary of health and human services. Price sure has owned a lot of stock in medical companies, for starters.
Fake fix: Melinda Wenner Moyer has some bad news: Grape juice will not save you from norovirus.
For fun: Justin Peters on "diligent neoliberal stenographer" Tom Friedman's latest book.
Snark on snark,
Rebecca