The New Celebrity Apprentice, Megyn Kelly’s Move, and Russia’s Resurgence

Alexey Druzhinin/AFP/Getty Images

How'd that happen?: In the last year, it feels like Russia has gone from much-diminished former rival to real threat. Josh Keating looks into the recent actions of a country that's “no longer just defending its interests, but expanding them.”

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Strongman No. 2: Watching the new season of Celebrity Apprentice, now helmed by Arnold Schwarzenegger, Willa Paskin finds herself experiencing a strange set of emotions: disdain for Arnold's performance, mixed with an obscure wish that it were this showman-politician, and not the other, who had ended up in the White House.

A real gap: Palliative and hospice care for dying children is a very specific, and acute, need, Eleanor Cummins writes, and the caregivers who are able to meet it are few and far between.

Good idea: On Tuesday, Megyn Kelly announced that she's leaving Fox News for NBC, where one of her duties will include hosting a daytime news show. This is a fine move for Kelly, Willa Paskin writes. The choice puts her on the path to become a new Diane Sawyer or Barbara Walters.

For fun: Billy Eichner investigates whether gay men care about John Oliver.

