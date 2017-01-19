On the Inauguration’s Music, First Dance, and (Lack of) Poetry

George Frey/Getty Images

Songs of discord: The Mormon Tabernacle Choir's decision to sing "America, the Beautiful" at the inauguration has opened a new chapter in the church's internal conflict over the new president, Max Perry Mueller writes.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Mine mine mine: Trump's "first dance" as POTUS will be to Frank Sinatra's song "My Way." Marissa Martinelli writes that the song, which Sinatra considered self-indulgent, may be even more appropriate than it seems at first glance.

Advertisement



"A loaded gun": Trump, like all of his fellow Republican presidents, will not have a poet read at the inaugural ceremonies. Nora Caplan-Bricker explains that the long-term trend, in which Democratic presidents invite poets to the lectern while Republicans take a pass, reinforces divisions among us.

Who's driving?: Mitch McConnell helped make Trump president, but the senator could just as easily turn his hardball nihilism against the POTUS if he perceives it's to his advantage, Mark Joseph Stern argues.

For fun: More (French) cowbell.

Quelle horreur,

Rebecca

P.S. Sign up for our new newsletter: "This Week in Trump." It's a good way to get links to our coverage of the Trump administration in periodic digest form, rather than in a steady, poisonous daily trickle.