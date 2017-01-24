The emoluments lawsuit, Twenty One Pilots, and liberal tears.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Testing the emoluments clause in court: On Monday, an ethics watchdog filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for his financial ties to foreign governments. Mark Joseph Stern argues that the suit is a risky gambit but one that should hearten liberals even if it fails.

L.V. Anderson L.V. Anderson is a Slate associate editor.

How to count jobs: Donald Trump thinks the unemployment rate is a “fiction,” and he’s not entirely wrong. Jordan Weissmann offers a more meaningful stat for the president to use, if he’s actually interested in talking about the labor market.

Wish we could turn back time: Slate music critic Carl Wilson explains how Twenty One Pilots, America’s biggest new rock band, won over angst-ridden teens in the age of Trump.

Oscars not quite so white: The academy nominated more black artists this year than ever before. Even better, writes Aisha Harris, it recognized that not all black stories are about slavery or oppression.

For fun: How long would a liberal have to cry to fill a coffee mug with tears?