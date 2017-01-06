 Republican health care strategy, movie-watching resolutions for 2017, and the Young Pope meme, in Slate's daily newsletter.

Repeal and Delay, Movie-Watching Resolutions, and an Extremely Young Pope

Jan. 6 2017 6:08 PM

The Angle: Repeal and ... What? Edition

631025310-house-speaker-paul-ryan-speaks-to-the-media-on
House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks to the media about repealing the Affordable Care Act during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

It's a trap! Repeal and delay, the strategy that Senate Republicans might follow to get rid of Obamacare without proposing a replacement, would be a total fiasco, Reihan Salam writes. Ironically, Donald Trump may be just the person to prevent it.

What's the issue? Jamelle Bouie rejects the idea that Democrats have a “religion problem.” No, Bouie writes; you find a gap in support only when you look at white religious voters. Believers of color are on board.

The man behind the man: Is Donald Trump rejecting the expertise of American intelligence agencies in part because his national security adviser Michael Flynn has such a contentious history with the community? Perhaps, Fred Kaplan writes.

So be it: Dana Stevens closes out this year's Movie Club with her moviegoing resolutions for 2017: more foreign films, more indie movie houses, more chances taken.

For fun: The Young Pope as meme fodder.

