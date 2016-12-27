Trump and Nukes, the New Backlash Against Feminism, and the Death of Carrie Fisher

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Wait, what?: Two days before Christmas, Donald Trump tweeted something deeply disturbing about nuclear weapons. Or was it? Fred Kaplan tries valiantly to parse his meaning.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Trouble ahead: Michelle Goldberg started 2016 feeling fairly positive about feminism's prospects. At the end of a dark year, she worries that we've only begun to see the shape of the coming backlash.

A movie out of time: Martin Scorcese's Silence stands out among the usual end-of-year fare. Dana Stevens found herself well dazzled.

Mea culpa: Writing to the other members of Slate's end-of-year Music Club, Carl Wilson looks back at the biggest mistake he made in 2016 and ponders what it means for the way reviewers digest new albums now.

For fun: The Toast's 2013 ode to the best line readings in When Harry Met Sally ...

