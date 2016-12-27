 Trump's comments on nukes, the state of feminism at the end of 2016, and the death of Carrie Fisher, in Slate's daily newsletter.

Trump and Nukes, the New Backlash Against Feminism, and the Death of Carrie Fisher

Trump and Nukes, the New Backlash Against Feminism, and the Death of Carrie Fisher

Slate
The Angle
Sharp takes on big stories.
Dec. 27 2016 6:06 PM

The Angle: Goodbye Carrie Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Trump and nukes, the new backlash against feminism, and the death of Carrie Fisher.

510257766-award-presenters-irish-actor-domhnall-gleeson-and-us
Domhnall Gleeson and Carrie Fisher pose together at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Feb. 14.

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Wait, what?: Two days before Christmas, Donald Trump tweeted something deeply disturbing about nuclear weapons. Or was it? Fred Kaplan tries valiantly to parse his meaning.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

Trouble ahead: Michelle Goldberg started 2016 feeling fairly positive about feminism's prospects. At the end of a dark year, she worries that we've only begun to see the shape of the coming backlash.

Advertisement

A movie out of time: Martin Scorcese's Silence stands out among the usual end-of-year fare. Dana Stevens found herself well dazzled.

Mea culpa: Writing to the other members of Slate's end-of-year Music Club, Carl Wilson looks back at the biggest mistake he made in 2016 and ponders what it means for the way reviewers digest new albums now.

RIP: Actress Carrie Fisher died Tuesday at age 60. We remember her as the screwball heart of Star Wars, a wonderful supporting presence in When Harry Met Sally ..., and the center of one of the best episodes of 30 Rock.

For fun: The Toast's 2013 ode to the best line readings in When Harry Met Sally ...

You'll never have to be out there again,

Rebecca