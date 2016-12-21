Rogue One, Lesbians and Scientific Studies, and the Democratic Party’s Year-End Shambles

Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

Give it a rest: After witnessing the frenzy of false hope swirling around the Electoral College vote on Monday, Jim Newell wants everyone in the Democratic Party to just go home, fix a mug of glogg, and have a good think until 2017 rolls around.

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Does Trump matter?: In the latest in a series of columns about the damage our PEOTUS could do internationally, Josh Keating asks whether Putin even needs Trump to accomplish his goals. Maybe; maybe not.

I’d prefer not to: Why is it so hard to get lesbians to sign on to participate in scientific research? Public health researcher Marybec Griffin-Tomas, who struggled to fill out a sample for a recent study, wonders if the relative flexibility of female sexual identity might have something to do with it.

Added value: At last! Rogue One is the first Star Wars movie since 1983 that makes the rest of the films more interesting to watch, Sam Adams writes.

