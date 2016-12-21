 Rogue One, lesbians and science, and Democrats, in Slate’s daily newsletter.

Rogue One, Lesbians and Scientific Studies, and the Democratic Party's Year-End Shambles

Rogue One, Lesbians and Scientific Studies, and the Democratic Party’s Year-End Shambles

Dec. 21 2016 6:10 PM

The Angle: Take a Knee, Democrats Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Rogue One, lesbians and scientific studies, and what the Democratic Party should do now.

Democrat Hillary Clinton makes a concession speech after being defeated by Republican President-elect Donald Trump in New York on Nov. 9.

Give it a rest: After witnessing the frenzy of false hope swirling around the Electoral College vote on Monday, Jim Newell wants everyone in the Democratic Party to just go home, fix a mug of glogg, and have a good think until 2017 rolls around.

Does Trump matter?: In the latest in a series of columns about the damage our PEOTUS could do internationally, Josh Keating asks whether Putin even needs Trump to accomplish his goals. Maybe; maybe not.

I’d prefer not to: Why is it so hard to get lesbians to sign on to participate in scientific research? Public health researcher Marybec Griffin-Tomas, who struggled to fill out a sample for a recent study, wonders if the relative flexibility of female sexual identity might have something to do with it.

Added value: At last! Rogue One is the first Star Wars movie since 1983 that makes the rest of the films more interesting to watch, Sam Adams writes.

For fun: Stevie Wonder. “Superstition.” Sesame Street. 1973!

