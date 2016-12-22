Planned Parenthood Supporters for Trump, Pantsuit Nation’s Book Deal, and the Best Jokes of 2016

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Doesn’t make sense: Why would a supporter of Planned Parenthood vote the Trump/Pence ticket? Michelle Goldberg recently watched tapes of focus groups of voters fitting this profile, convened by the organization earlier this month. She found it an “excruciating” experience, revealing several serious missteps made by the Clinton campaign.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Scientists, raise your hands: Analyzing Trump’s language around climate change, Brian Palmer finds that our PEOTUS deploys the phrase “nobody really knows” as a weapon, neatly stripping the scientific community of any and all authority to speak.

Advertisement



Unfair trade: Isaac Stone Fish looks at Trump’s recent selection of Peter Navarro as trade czar and finds “cause for concern.” Navarro’s tendency is toward “bombastic pronouncements,” especially about China; although he’s a professor, Navarro seems incapable of nuance.

Short-lived: The Facebook group Pantsuit Nation, convened before the election to bring together Clinton supporters, is suffering an identity crisis, Christina Cauterucci writes. Is Pantsuit a movement or a support group?

For fun: The best jokes of 2016.

One long joke, if you ask me,

Rebecca