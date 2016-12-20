Lesbianism Today, Trump Family Schemes, and Honest Holiday Cards

 Lesbianism today, the Trump family's plan to sell access, and honest holiday cards, in Slate's daily newsletter.

Dec. 20 2016 6:21 PM

The Angle: Grab Santa Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on lesbianism today, the Trump family’s inauguration weekend schemes, and honest holiday cards.

Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Donald Trump before the Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel’s Outdoor Sportsman Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 21.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Paying for face time: Josh Voorhees details the Trump family's plans to sell access to themselves and their father over inauguration weekend. Trump skewered Hillary Clinton for extremely similar actions during the campaign, Voorhees argues, with no small measure of frustration. 

The L in LGBTQ: This week, our Outward blog investigates the state of lesbianism in 2016. June Thomas introduces the series with a meditation on the loss of lesbian identity; Christina Cauterucci explains why the “L word” doesn't quite fit her community; and Marissa Higgins asks how lesbian artists fight back against rampant sexualization.

The other version: Aisha Harris celebrates Stevie Wonder's “Happy Birthday” song, a staple at black birthday parties that Wonder wrote while advocating for a national Martin Luther King Day holiday. (It's pretty great.) Elsewhere on Wonder Week, Dan Kois argues that Stevie produced one of the only Beatles covers that's better than the original. (It's also pretty great.)

Christmas sweet: Rachael Larimore shares her grandmother's recipe for holiday ice-box pudding.

For fun: Some very honest holiday cards.

