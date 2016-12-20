Lesbianism Today, Trump Family Schemes, and Honest Holiday Cards

Paying for face time: Josh Voorhees details the Trump family's plans to sell access to themselves and their father over inauguration weekend. Trump skewered Hillary Clinton for extremely similar actions during the campaign, Voorhees argues , with no small measure of frustration.

The other version: Aisha Harris celebrates Stevie Wonder's “Happy Birthday” song, a staple at black birthday parties that Wonder wrote while advocating for a national Martin Luther King Day holiday. (It's pretty great.) Elsewhere on Wonder Week, Dan Kois argues that Stevie produced one of the only Beatles covers that's better than the original. (It's also pretty great.)