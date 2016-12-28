Carrie Fisher’s Advocacy, Poe’s Law, and Trump’s Effect on Your Finances

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Where it hurts: Unless you’re a member of the 1 percent, Trump’s election may hit your finances hard, Helaine Olen writes. Changes in your health insurance and threats to Social Security are just the beginning.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



The honest way: Carrie Fisher was just excellent at talking about mental health in public, Sally Satel writes. Her candor was an excellent demystifier, and she always resisted promoting fringey pseudoscience.

Advertisement



Be specific: Reporting around the most recent spate of celebrity deaths alerted emergency room physician Jeremy Samuel Faust to the fact that laypeople don’t seem to know the difference between a “heart attack,” “heart failure,” and “cardiac arrest.” Here’s his disambiguation.

One more rule: Does Poe’s law—the internet theory positing that on the web, fake and real extremisms are fatally indistiguishable—explain some of the worst failures in 2016’s political discourse? Whitney Phillips and Ryan M. Milner make the case.

So many questions,

Rebecca