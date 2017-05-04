Slate’s Parenting Podcast Has New Hosts, With New Episodes Every Week

Mom and Dad Are Fighting Twice As Often
Slate’s parenting podcast has a new cast, and they’ll bring you new episodes every week.
Allison Benedikt and Dan Kois launched Slate’s parenting podcast Mom and Dad Are Fighting in late 2013 with a simple dream: to talk to parents like adults, without pretending to be perfect or falling into familiar bad-parent routines. Every two weeks they shared their own triumphs and fails, answered questions from listeners, and talked to guests about big issues and ideas.
Allison and Dan stepped down from the show earlier this year. (Don’t miss the heartfelt tributes from Allison’s family on her final episode: “Why do you love Mommy?” “She turns the TV on for me!”) We’ve found three great new hosts to replace them: Slate senior editor Gabriel Roth; Bay Area–based writer Carvell Wallace; and Rebecca Lavoie, whom podcast fans know as the host of Crime Writers On … They’ve got different family situations and kids of different ages, but they’re committed to talking about raising kids without bullshit.
And there’s more good news: The show is going weekly. Now you can get your fix of Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Listen to the latest episode below, or subscribe in iTunes—and then check out the show’s lively Facebook page.
