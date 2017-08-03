A Paul Simon–Based Taxonomy of the Types of Republican Splits from Trump

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Someday, August 2017 will be known for its similarity to every single movie of the beach-blanket breakup genre: painful and slow but inexorable. Even without the bikinis and the blankets, it’s pretty clear that the GOP is contemplating ending things with the president. There will be sand. And crying. But it seems to be coming.

Dahlia Lithwick Dahlia Lithwick writes about the courts and the law for Slate, and hosts the podcast Amicus.



Advertisement



Each of these moves has had its detractors from the left, who describe the fissures and cracks as some version of “all talk, no action.” But every instance has represented an aggregated action of a sort; a straining away from the toxic Oobleck that pours forth from Trump’s White House and forever tarnishes anything it touches. It sort of looks like one undifferentiated breakup, but there are different flavors to each. To me, it is all very reminiscent of the different options offered in Paul Simon’s classic song “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover.” The song’s lyrics serve as a useful taxonomy for Republicans possibly quitting a president they never much cared for in the first place:

Get Slate in your inbox.

Slip Out the Back, Jack

Hey, whatever happened to all those prominent Republicans who never had anything to do with Donald Trump in the first place? I’m not talking about the recently humiliated Reince Priebus, or the less recently humiliated Chris Christie, or the wickedly humiliated Mitt Romney. No, I’m talking about the masses and masses of formerly prominent GOP leaders who have gone virtually silent in the Trump era, folks who consistently refuse to support the rampant idiocy that transpires daily from the White House. I’m thinking of Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, George W. Bush, the Never Trumpers, the party establishment, the party itself, all sliding away, mostly quietly, but with the occasional parting shot or putdown. These folks are not always in open war with the White House, but more and more, they’re just turning out the lights and heading out the back door.

Drop Off the Key, Lee

Advertisement



Hop On the Bus, Gus

Want More Politics? Listen to the Political Gabfest. Join Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz as they discuss and debate the week’s biggest political news.

Don’t Need to Be Coy, Roy

Finally, there are the folks who seem to have no compunction about just breaking with the president. Sens. John McCain, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski have gone further than mere statements of discontent and dismay and seem to be affirmatively willing to punch the president in the mouth once in a while. (Murkowski, it could be said, was actually punching back after sloppy threats from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to hurt her state of Alaska.) A former adviser to McCain recently remarked that the senator was trying, with his vote against Trumpcare, to send “a clear signal that what’s happening in the White House is not normal and what’s happening in the Congress is not normal.”