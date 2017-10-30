The Banquet of Chestnuts, in This Week’s Open Thread

The Banquet of Chestnuts
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of Oct. 30.
It was on this day in 1501, according to certain accounts, that Pope Alexander VI attended a notorious fête known as the Banquet of Chestnuts. You may use the comment thread on this page to recount other instances of papal indiscretion, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.
Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.
Advertisement
Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.
If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!