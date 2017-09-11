Benedict’s Folly, in This Week’s Open Thread

Good Riddance, Benedict Arnold
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of Sept. 11.
On Sept. 11, 1775, during the pre-treason portion of Benedict Arnold’s career, he led a force of over 1,000 men on an extremely ill-advised trek through the Maine wilderness and attempted to mount a surprise attack on Quebec City. It didn’t go well. You may use the comment thread on this page to assess Arnold’s military record or to pursue other points of freewheeling, off-topic discourse.
