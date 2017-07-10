Finding the Akutan Zero, in This Week’s Open Thread

Finding the Akutan Zero
On this day in 1942, the U.S. Navy discovered a Japanese fighter plane that had crash-landed on Akutan, one of the Aleutian Islands, a discovery that would eventually help the Navy devise new ways of combating the Japanese in the Pacific theater. You may use the comment thread on this page to remember the Akutan Zero, as the plane became known, or to otherwise pursue a freewheeling, off-topic discussion.
