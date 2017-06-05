The Profumo Affair, in This Week’s Open Thread

The Profumo Affair
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of June 5.
You may use the comment thread on this page to revisit the saucy intricacies of the Profumo affair, a sex scandal which led to the resignation of the British secretary of war, John Profumo, on this day in 1963. You may also use this page to pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.
Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.
Advertisement
Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.
If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!