 Slate’s open thread for the week of June 5.

The Profumo Affair, in This Week’s Open Thread

The Profumo Affair, in This Week’s Open Thread

Slate
Open Thread
Conversations with Slate’s commenters
June 5 2017 12:00 AM

The Profumo Affair

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of June 5.

Former British War State Secretary John Profumo who was at the centre of a Cold War sex and spying scandal that cost him his political career.
Former British Secretary of War John Profumo was at the center of a Cold War sex and spying scandal that cost him his political career.

AFP/Getty Images

You may use the comment thread on this page to revisit the saucy intricacies of the Profumo affair, a sex scandal which led to the resignation of the British secretary of war, John Profumo, on this day in 1963. You may also use this page to pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Advertisement

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!