The War of Jenkins’ Ear, in This Week’s Open Thread

June 26 2017 12:00 AM

Bloody Mose and the War of Jenkins’ Ear

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of June 26.

The entrance sign at Fort Mose Historic State Park
The entrance sign at Fort Mose Historic State Park

Waters.Justin/Wikipedia

You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the 277th anniversary of the Siege of Fort Mose, an action also known as Bloody Mose, during the War of Jenkins’ Ear. We also welcome you to use the thread to pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.

