Hold Back the Thames, in This Week’s Open Thread

Hold Back the Thames
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of May 8.
You may use the comment thread on this page to commemorate the ceremonial opening of the Thames Barrier on May 8, 1984—and to pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.
Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.
