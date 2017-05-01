 Slate’s open thread for the week of May 1.

Around the World in One Penny Black, in This Week’s Open Thread

May 1 2017 12:00 AM

Around the World in One Penny Black

170430_OT_PennyBlack
First world postal stamp ever issued : the Penny Black, Great Britain, 1840.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by General Post Office of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland

You may use the comment thread on this page to celebrate the Penny Black, generally recognized as the world’s first adhesive postal stamp, and first issued 177 years ago on Monday. You may also use this thread to pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.

