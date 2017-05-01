Around the World in One Penny Black, in This Week’s Open Thread

Around the World in One Penny Black
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of May 1.
You may use the comment thread on this page to celebrate the Penny Black, generally recognized as the world’s first adhesive postal stamp, and first issued 177 years ago on Monday. You may also use this thread to pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.
Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.
Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.
