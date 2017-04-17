This Diet of Worms, in This Week’s Open Thread

 Slate’s open thread for the week of April 17.

April 17 2017 12:01 AM

This Diet of Worms

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of April 17.

Luther at the Diet of Worms.

Vitold Muratov/Wikimedia Commons

You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the 1521 Diet of Worms, which commenced 496 years ago today. You may also use this thread pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

