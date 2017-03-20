 Slate’s open thread for the week of March 20.

Remembering the Linköping Bloodbath, in This Week’s Open Thread

Remembering the Linköping Bloodbath, in This Week’s Open Thread

Slate
Open Thread
Conversations with Slate’s commenters
March 20 2017 10:15 AM

Remembering the Linköping Bloodbath

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of March 20.

170320_PLUS_Swedish-Beheading
Gustaf Axelsson Baner is embraced by his family, moments before being beheaded in Linköping Square in 1600. Painting by Fanny Brate.

Wikimedia CC

Please use the comment thread on this page to mark the 417th anniversary of the Linköping Bloodbath—and to pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Advertisement

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!