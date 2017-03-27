Celebrate International Whisk(e)y Day, in This Week’s Open Thread

Michael Mroczek/Unsplash

Please use the comment thread on this page to celebrate International Whisk(e)y Day and to denounce the PC-culture that parenthetically blighted this holiday’s name—or to pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.

