Celebrate International Whisk(e)y Day, in This Week’s Open Thread

Celebrate International Whisk(e)y Day
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of March 27.
Please use the comment thread on this page to celebrate International Whisk(e)y Day and to denounce the PC-culture that parenthetically blighted this holiday’s name—or to pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.
Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.
Advertisement
Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.
If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!