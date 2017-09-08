The Incredible Life of Ms. Pat

Patricia Williams Isn’t Joking
The comedian known as Ms. Pat started doing standup 15 years ago. Her caseworker got her into it.
Standup comic Ms. Pat is used to getting follow-up questions about her jokes. Did your mom really shoot a gun in the house? Did you really get pregnant when you were 13? Did you really have fleas? It’s all true, and now it’s even been fact-checked. Patricia Williams tells Mike about what it was like to write her book, Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat.
In the Spiel, a special statement from the president of Equifax.
