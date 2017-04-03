 Our Slate Academy asks how historical examples of fascism help understand the present.

How Does the History of Fascism Help Us Understand What’s Happening Today?

April 3 2017 12:23 PM
Fascism Today: Where Are We Now?

In the final episode, our Slate Academy tries to determine how historical examples of fascism help us understand the present.

Supporters cheer for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during a campaign rally on Nov. 6 in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In this final episode, we pull together all of the histories we’ve read and try to determine how much we can use historical examples to understand what’s happening today. NYU historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, an expert in Fascist Italy and a guest on our first episode, rejoins us to help sort through comparisons and implications.

