 The small, but significant, fascist movements in the U.S. and Britain.

The Small, but Significant, Fascist Movements of the U.S. and Britain

The Small, but Significant, Fascist Movements of the U.S. and Britain

Comments
Slate Plus
Your all-access pass
March 17 2017 5:05 PM
Comments

Britain and the U.S.: It Could Have Happened Here

In the fifth episode, our Slate Academy looks at the small, but significant, fascist movements that took root in the U.S. and Britain.

170303_FAS_Blackshirts
Members of the Italian Camicie Nere (Blackshirts) taking possession of the railway station at Dire Dawa, Ethiopia, in May 1936.

Wikimedia Commons

In our fifth installment, we look at the small, but significant, smattering of fascist movements that took root in the United States and the mother country in the time before World War II. We interview Nancy MacLean, historian at Duke University and author of Behind the Mask of Chivalry: The Making of the Second Ku Klux Klan, to find out more about fascism’s hold on the American mind in the 1920s and 1930s.

Join Slate Plus to Hear Fascism: A Slate Academy

This series is for Slate Plus members only. To hear a preview of the first episode, and to sign up, visit Slate.com/fascism.

Subscribe to Fascism: A Slate Academy

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Supplementary reading for this episode: