 Our Slate Academy on fascism reaches Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

Fascism’s Terrible Apogee: Our Reading Group Arrives at National Socialism in Germany

Fascism’s Terrible Apogee: Our Reading Group Arrives at National Socialism in Germany

Comments
Slate Plus
Your all-access pass
March 3 2017 3:42 PM
Comments

Germany: Fascism’s Terrible Apogee

With the fourth episode, our Slate Academy arrives at the fascism that looms above all others.

Bild 183-2004-0312-503
Soldiers march past a saluting Hitler in Triumph of the Will, Leni Riefenstahl’s film of the 1934 Nazi party rally in Nuremberg.

German Federal Archives/Wikimedia Commons

We arrive at the fascism that looms above all others: Germany’s National Socialism. We talk to Yale historian Timothy Snyder, author of Black Earth: The Holocaust as History and Warning, about the ideological underpinnings of the Nazis’ particular brand of fascism.

Join Slate Plus to Hear Fascism: A Slate Academy

This series is for Slate Plus members only. To hear a preview of the first episode, and to sign up, visit Slate.com/fascism.

Subscribe to Fascism: A Slate Academy

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Supplementary reading for this episode: