Fascism’s Terrible Apogee: Our Reading Group Arrives at National Socialism in Germany

Germany: Fascism’s Terrible Apogee
With the fourth episode, our Slate Academy arrives at the fascism that looms above all others.
We arrive at the fascism that looms above all others: Germany’s National Socialism. We talk to Yale historian Timothy Snyder, author of Black Earth: The Holocaust as History and Warning, about the ideological underpinnings of the Nazis’ particular brand of fascism.
Supplementary reading for this episode:
- Nicholas O’Shaughnessy, Selling Hitler: Propaganda and the Nazi Brand: Chapter 3: “Towards a Nazi Theory of Persuasion: The Primal Scream of Fascism.”
- Stanley Payne, A History of Fascism, 1914–1945: Chapter 6: “German National Socialism.”
- Detlev J.K. Peukert’s Inside Nazi Germany: Conformity, Opposition, and Racism in Everyday Life: Final section: “’National Comrades’ and ‘Community Aliens.’”
- Timothy Snyder, Black Earth: The Holocaust as History and Warning.
- Zeev Sternhell, The Birth of Fascist Ideology.