Bloody, Mystical, and Especially Anti-Semitic: Our Fascism Reading Group on Romania’s Iron Guard

Feb. 17 2017 2:06 PM
Romania: Bloody, Mystical Fascism From the East

The third episode of our Slate Academy asks if the experience of Romania changes our understanding of fascism’s origins.

Romanian politician Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, wearing Romanian peasant dress, inspects members of the Iron Guard, in Romania, circa 1934.

Following our discussions of fascism in Italy and Spain, Fascism: A Slate Academy arrives at an Eastern example: Romania, where the movements of the 1920s and 1930s were particularly bloody, mystical, and anti-Semitic. We turn to Radu Ioanid, historian and archivist at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and author of The Sword of the Archangel: Fascist Ideology in Romania, to try to understand the difference

