Bloody, Mystical, and Especially Anti-Semitic: Our Fascism Reading Group on Romania’s Iron Guard

Romania: Bloody, Mystical Fascism From the East
The third episode of our Slate Academy asks if the experience of Romania changes our understanding of fascism’s origins.
Following our discussions of fascism in Italy and Spain, Fascism: A Slate Academy arrives at an Eastern example: Romania, where the movements of the 1920s and 1930s were particularly bloody, mystical, and anti-Semitic. We turn to Radu Ioanid, historian and archivist at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and author of The Sword of the Archangel: Fascist Ideology in Romania, to try to understand the difference
Supplementary reading for this episode
- C.Z. Codreanu, “The Nest Leader’s Manual,” via Archive.org.
- Teju Cole, “A Time for Refusal,” the New York Times, Nov. 11, 2016.
- Radu Ioanid, The Sword of the Archangel: Fascist Ideology in Romania.
- Eugène Ionescu, Rhinocéros.
- Stanley Payne, A History of Fascism, 1914-1945: Chapter 8: “Four Major Variants of Fascism,” the sections on Hungary and Romania.
- Marta Petreu, An Infamous Past: E.M. Cioran and the Rise of Fascism in Romania.