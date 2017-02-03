Was Franco’s Spain a Fascist Dictatorship? Our Fascism Reading Group Has Questions.

Spain: An Influential Outlier
The second episode of Fascism: A Slate Academy asks how a fringe movement got folded into a 40-year dictatorship.
In the second episode of Fascism: A Slate Academy, Slate writers Rebecca Onion, June Thomas, and Joshua Keating discuss what happened in Spain, where a fringy fascist movement without much power got folded into one of the longest-lasting dictatorships of the 20th century. Historian Brian Bunk, author of Ghosts of Passion: Martyrdom, Gender, and the Origins of the Spanish Civil War, provides expertise.
Supplementary reading for this episode
- “Twenty-Six Point Manifesto of the Spanish Falange,” via Archive.org
- Brian D. Bunk, “ ‘A Shape Note of Pugnacity’: Conservative Youth Groups in Spain, 1914-1939” (from Nation and Conflict in Modern Spain: Essays in Honor of Stanley G. Payne, eds. Brian D. Bunk, Sasha D. Pack, and Carl-Gustaf Scott)
- Stanley Payne, Fascism in Spain: 1923–1977