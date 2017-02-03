Was Franco’s Spain a Fascist Dictatorship? Our Fascism Reading Group Has Questions.

In the second episode of Fascism: A Slate Academy, Slate writers Rebecca Onion, June Thomas, and Joshua Keating discuss what happened in Spain, where a fringy fascist movement without much power got folded into one of the longest-lasting dictatorships of the 20th century. Historian Brian Bunk, author of Ghosts of Passion: Martyrdom, Gender, and the Origins of the Spanish Civil War, provides expertise.