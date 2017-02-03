 Our fascism reading group discusses Franco’s Spain.

Was Franco’s Spain a Fascist Dictatorship? Our Fascism Reading Group Has Questions.

Feb. 3 2017 12:15 PM
Spain: An Influential Outlier

The second episode of Fascism: A Slate Academy asks how a fringe movement got folded into a 40-year dictatorship.

Members of the Spanish Falange in front of the basilica of Nuestra Se&ntilde;ora del Pilar in Saragossa on October 12, 1936.
Members of the Spanish Falange in front of the basilica of Nuestra Señora del Pilar in Saragossa on Oct. 12, 1936.

MagentaGreen/Wikimedia Commons

In the second episode of Fascism: A Slate Academy, Slate writers Rebecca Onion, June Thomas, and Joshua Keating discuss what happened in Spain, where a fringy fascist movement without much power got folded into one of the longest-lasting dictatorships of the 20th century. Historian Brian Bunk, author of Ghosts of Passion: Martyrdom, Gender, and the Origins of the Spanish Civil War, provides expertise.

