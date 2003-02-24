Shame of the Grammys.

Chatterbox recites these familiar facts in order to drive home how astonishing it is that during the entire three-hour Grammy Awards show, not one representative of the music industry requested a moment of silence for, offered remembrance of, or even mentioned the victims of the Rhode Island fire. This appalling fact was noted in the Feb. 24 Toronto Sun by Joe Warmington and, independently, by Walt Mossberg, author of the Wall Street Journal's "Personal Technology" column. Devoted readers of this column will remember that Mossberg is an aficionado of popular music. He shared his exasperation with Chatterbox (who didn't watch the Grammys) in an e-mail, and Chatterbox verified his complaint with others who watched the whole show. The fire victims, Mossberg pointed out, "are the industry's hardest-core music fans, and the band that was performing had been nominated for a Grammy. … How could all those artists and industry execs be so callous and self-absorbed?" Good question. "And people wonder why the music industry is out of touch with music fans."