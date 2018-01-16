Reconstruction’s End: How White Supremacists Overthrew a Biracial City Government

In 1898, voters in Wilmington, North Carolina, elected a biracial city council. Two days later, a white supremacist uprising threw out the local government and expelled black leaders from the city.

In the penultimate episode of Reconstruction: A Slate Academy, Rebecca Onion and Jamelle Bouie look at Reconstruction’s protracted collapse, as symbolized by the Wilmington Coup. They’re joined by Kendra Field, author of the forthcoming Growing Up With the Country: Family, Race, and Nation After the Civil War.