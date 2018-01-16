 A white supremacist coup in Wilmington in Episode 6 of Reconstruction.

Reconstruction’s End: How White Supremacists Overthrew a Biracial City Government

Jan. 16 2018 9:52 AM
A Coup in North Carolina

How white supremacists overthrew Wilmington’s legally elected city government.

Rassenunruhen von 1898 in Wilmington
Armed men pose outside a burned building in Wilmington, North Carolina, 1898.

MagentaGreen/Wikipedia

In 1898, voters in Wilmington, North Carolina, elected a biracial city council. Two days later, a white supremacist uprising threw out the local government and expelled black leaders from the city.

In the penultimate episode of Reconstruction: A Slate Academy, Rebecca Onion and Jamelle Bouie look at Reconstruction’s protracted collapse, as symbolized by the Wilmington Coup. They’re joined by Kendra Field, author of the forthcoming Growing Up With the Country: Family, Race, and Nation After the Civil War.