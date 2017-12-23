The Best Gifts You Can Have Delivered Same-Day With Amazon Prime Now

This article originally appeared on the Strategist.

We’re less than two days away from Christmas, and if you haven’t started shopping for holiday gifts, you really are cutting it close. This is when you start looking at Amazon Prime Now, the retailer’s same-day delivery service, to see if there are any gifts you can have dropped off on your doorstep within hours of ordering it.

There are some caveats here. Amazon Prime Now delivery is only available in American cities—and in New York City, just Manhattan and Brooklyn. Plus, not all items are available in all cities or even zip codes. (We used the zip code for the New York office—10013—to determine prices and availability of these gifts.) But if you do live or work in a place that’s eligible for the service, here are some of the best gifts you can have delivered today, including some that are hard to find elsewhere, leaving you plenty of time to wrap them up and put them under the tree before Christmas Eve.

Yes, you can get an Instant Pot delivered to your home in under 24 hours.

This retro video game console comes preloaded with 21 games.

Or, if you prefer a more analog holiday season, here’s a classic card game.

This Fitbit can track your steps and also notifies you when you get a text.

A basic cast-iron skillet is the best gift for a home cook who’s still learning their way around a kitchen.

Of course you can get an Amazon Echo on Amazon Prime Now and have it delivered within hours of ordering.

The best gift for the home cook who has everything.

Straight from an 8-year-old boy’s wish list.

This hand blender might not be as powerful as a Vitamix, but it’s just as versatile (and takes up less cabinet space).

A cheap, but relaxing, stocking stuffer.

The best gift for a gym rat or the wellness-obsessed is this pair of workout-friendly headphones.

Spend Christmas trading sheep for ore and building roads.

If you’re planning on gifting bottles of wine, at least get some gift bags so that it looks like you put in some effort.

This Zojirushi water bottle is a perennial Strategist favorite, because it keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot.

For the vegetarian cook who’s still using their hand-me-down copy of the original Moosewood Restaurant cookbook from the 1970s.

This Bluetooth speaker is fairly compact, but it doesn’t sacrifice sound quality.

This mask from culty brand Mario Badescu will both clean pores and tighten skin—and makes a great stocking stuffer.

These adorable bear mitts are a fun gift for a home cook with a sense of humor.