The 14 Gifts That New Moms Want for the Holidays

Finding the perfect holiday gift can be maddening—is this the color they’d want? Is it something they already have? Is it so last year?—but really, once you have a sense of a person’s taste, it’s not impossible. This season, we’ll be talking to members of various tribes to find out exactly what to get that college student, or serious home cook, or Star Wars fanatic in your life. Think of it as a window into their brain trust—or at least a very helpful starting point. Today, eight new-ish moms on the gifts they want for the holidays. (See also the roundup of best new mom gifts we did for Mother’s Day.)

“I’ve been obsessed with this light but hydrating face oil since getting a sample of it this summer and realizing how divine it feels to rub my face with two of my favorite smells, ylang-ylang and jasmine. It’s a luxury that is hard to justify buying for myself, as the price tag equals about 250 diapers, but it would be a perfect gift to find under the tree.” —Elizabeth Antoon-Walsh, therapist, mother of a 3-week-old son

“This anti-aging light mask is the Cadillac of beauty tools. It’s got a hefty price tag for sure, but I’m convinced nightly use of this bad boy will help combat any signs of sleep deprivation (newborns will do that to you) and aid in stimulating blood circulation and collagen production.”—Jessica Teves, freelance fashion editor, mother of a 5-month-old son

“There’s no shortage of baby-containment devices in our apartment, but I’m willing to make room for one more with this jumper because it will buy me the ultimate gift: time. Our 4-month-old boy is crazy active, and I know he’ll happily entertain himself bouncing around like a lunatic in this thing, allowing me to unload the dishwasher, pour myself a cup of coffee, or even go to the bathroom in uninterrupted peace. This one also folds flat and easily stores under the couch.”—Cristina Hochkeppel, director of editorial operations at StyleCaster, mother of a 4-month-old son

“I love to cook, and making and feeding my baby homemade purees is something I’ve looked forward to ever since I was pregnant. This combination steamer-blender promises to prep things in 15 minutes tops and was designed for one-handed operation (key for assembling things while juggling a hungry baby). Plus, its understated design won’t be a total eyesore on my kitchen countertop.” —Cristina Hochkeppel, director of editorial operations at StyleCaster, mother of a 4-month-old son

“I get tired of milk-stained, stretched-out tanks and feel more put-together and classy in some swanky loungewear. Button-down shirts are my new best friend for breast-feeding.” —Joanna Muenz, photo editor, mother of a 4-month-old son

“Our 4-month-old has yet to sleep through the night. This fluffy, 400-thread-count down comforter will be like a welcoming cloud of comfort for when I hurl my exhausted body back into bed with a flop of despair.”—Joanna Muenz, photo editor, mother of a 4-month-old son

“I hate gloves, but I know I’ll need them for the stroller in the winter. This lets me do adult things (fixing my hair, using my phone) for a second and then I can just pop my hands back in because they attach to the stroller.”—Monica Freeman, copywriter at NARS Cosmetics, mother of a 2-month-old daughter

“Our dear friends have made impromptu date nights a reality by offering to babysit at the last minute—for those moments when I actually get to doll myself up, this is like a hair wash and fragrance, all in one.” —Monica Freeman, copywriter at NARS Cosmetics, mother of a 2-month-old daughter

“I love how an oversized fancy candle not only make your apartment smell like a chic boutique hotel, but it also serves as a decorative piece. So no matter how chaotic or messy my apartment may get, lighting a beautiful candle still makes everything feel more luxe.”—Jasmine Snow, stylist, mother of a 10-month-old daughter

“I only wear either my husbands oversized tees or old Christmas pajamas to bed. I would love-love-love to have a luxurious pair of fancy pjs to make me feel like I’m sleeping at the Beverly Hills Hotel every night.”—Jasmine Snow, stylist, mother of a 10-month-old daughter

“I spent so much time choosing soft, organic, nice-feeling sheets for my baby, but I wish I had splurged for luxe linens for myself. Along with thread count, temperature is a key factor; no matter how cool it is outside, I’m always feeling toasty these days. This set meets both requirements and is crazy soft. I’ll take two, please.” —Lindsey Unterberger, beauty director for DailyMail.com, mother of a 1-month-old son

“A full face of makeup is out of the question, but I can almost always manage the 30 seconds it takes to brush on foundation. I love the way the La Mer Soft Fluid Foundation SPF 20 covers all manner of dark circles and blemishes but still manages to feel soft not cake-y and makes skin look luminous. My bottle is almost empty, and at $110, it’s not something I’ll buy myself.” —Lindsey Unterberger, beauty director for DailyMail.com, mother of a 1-month-old son

“I’ve felt like such a slob since Georgie was born. I wear the loosest, rattiest clothes around the house and to bed because comfort and easy access to the boobs are what matter the most. Since I’ve dropped more of the baby weight and I’m feeling better about my body, I’d love some luxurious silk sleep shirts that are still practical but make me feel feminine and attractive.”—Sarah Golding, teacher, mother of a 5-month-old son

“Since having the baby I realized how key it is to have shoes that I can slip on without having to put him down. These are easy-peasy and super chic!”—Sarah Golding, teacher, mother of a 5-month-old son