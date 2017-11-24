 The best gadget gifts for less than $100 this holiday season.

The 11 Best Gadget Gifts for Less Than $100

Nov. 24 2017 5:55 AM

This holiday’s best electronics deals.

171123_PICKS_gadgets-lede

Photo illustration by Slate

This article originally appeared on the Strategist.

Looking for a great gadget gift that won’t break the bank? We’ve got you covered. From drones to personal assistants, here’s everything techy that’s worth your while (and less than $100):

Xtreme XFlyer 6 Axis Quadcopter Drone

171122_PICKS_1-copter

Get an eye in the sky with this value-priced drone that still flies steady (though you’ll want to keep it grounded on windy days). This one has an HD camera and the ability to livestream your adventures back to the losers on the ground below.

Xtreme XFlyer 6 Axis Quadcopter Drone
$54, Jet

Pelican Marine Waterproof iPhone Case

171122_PICKS_2-cover
You never know how badly you need a waterproof iPhone case until you hear that splash. But if you had this case, you could relax instead of reaching for a bag of rice.

Pelican Marine Waterproof iPhone Case
$57, Amazon

Tile Sport/Style

171122_PICKS_3-tile
The gift to give to anyone who’s lost his or her keys four times in the past two weeks. They’ll thank you when they’re running late and no longer need to pull up every couch cushion in a frantic rush.

Tile Sport/Style Combo
$60, Amazon

Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Suitcase Turntable

171122_PICKS_4-turntable

This Bluetooth-enabled turntable will get both hipsters and technophiles alike grooving. Great gift for first apartments (or anyone you suspect might enjoy combing through stacks of vinyl).

Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Suitcase Turntable
$60, Amazon

Fitbit Flex

171122_PICKS_5-fitbit

For your health-conscious friend who just isn’t ready for an Apple Watch yet (or doesn’t want to charge up their watch every night).

Fitbit Flex
$60, Amazon

Amazon Fire TV

171122_PICKS_6-fire

No cable? No problem. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch thousands of movies and TV episodes (in 4K!) with this little doodad. (Bonus: It even works with Alexa, so you can finally control your TV with just the sound of your voice.)

Amazon Fire TV
$70, Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

171122_PICKS_7-instax
Like vinyl, Polaroids are oh-so hip right now with the kids. Perfect for an Instagram-loving teen.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9
$60, Amazon

SNES Classic

171122_PICKS_8-snes

A killer collection of 16-bit games, the Super NES Classic is a great gift to bring on the nostalgia this year.

SNES Classic
$80, Amazon

Plattan ADV Wireless Headphones

171123_PICKS_Headphones

For the style conscious, these Plattans are slim, sleek, and easy to use—and one of the few pairs of over-the-ear headphones out there that won’t make you look like a total dork.

Plattan ADV Wireless Headphones
$70, Amazon

Amazon Echo

171123_PICKS_Echo

The second generation of the Echo now comes in a range of fabrics, has a smaller size, and better sound. It feels more like an oversize coffee mug that nestles easily on your kitchen countertop, and less like a vape machine from Tron. Good for anyone who wants to let Alexa into his or her life.

Amazon Echo
$100, Amazon

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones

171123_PICKS_BeatsHeadphones

With stellar sound and eight-plus hours of battery life, BeatsX wireless headphones are pretty hard to beat. Perfect for workouts and anyone who wants to live life untethered.

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$99, Amazon

This article is published through a partnership with New York magazine’s the Strategist and Select All. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York magazine. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York magazine may earn an affiliate commission.