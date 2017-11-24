The 11 Best Gadget Gifts for Less Than $100

The Best Gadget Gifts for Less Than $100
This holiday’s best electronics deals.
Looking for a great gadget gift that won’t break the bank? We’ve got you covered. From drones to personal assistants, here’s everything techy that’s worth your while (and less than $100):
Xtreme XFlyer 6 Axis Quadcopter Drone
Get an eye in the sky with this value-priced drone that still flies steady (though you’ll want to keep it grounded on windy days). This one has an HD camera and the ability to livestream your adventures back to the losers on the ground below.
Pelican Marine Waterproof iPhone Case
You never know how badly you need a waterproof iPhone case until you hear that splash. But if you had this case, you could relax instead of reaching for a bag of rice.
Tile Sport/Style
The gift to give to anyone who’s lost his or her keys four times in the past two weeks. They’ll thank you when they’re running late and no longer need to pull up every couch cushion in a frantic rush.
Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Suitcase Turntable
This Bluetooth-enabled turntable will get both hipsters and technophiles alike grooving. Great gift for first apartments (or anyone you suspect might enjoy combing through stacks of vinyl).
Fitbit Flex
For your health-conscious friend who just isn’t ready for an Apple Watch yet (or doesn’t want to charge up their watch every night).
Amazon Fire TV
No cable? No problem. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch thousands of movies and TV episodes (in 4K!) with this little doodad. (Bonus: It even works with Alexa, so you can finally control your TV with just the sound of your voice.)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9
Like vinyl, Polaroids are oh-so hip right now with the kids. Perfect for an Instagram-loving teen.
SNES Classic
A killer collection of 16-bit games, the Super NES Classic is a great gift to bring on the nostalgia this year.
Plattan ADV Wireless Headphones
For the style conscious, these Plattans are slim, sleek, and easy to use—and one of the few pairs of over-the-ear headphones out there that won’t make you look like a total dork.
Amazon Echo
The second generation of the Echo now comes in a range of fabrics, has a smaller size, and better sound. It feels more like an oversize coffee mug that nestles easily on your kitchen countertop, and less like a vape machine from Tron. Good for anyone who wants to let Alexa into his or her life.
BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones
With stellar sound and eight-plus hours of battery life, BeatsX wireless headphones are pretty hard to beat. Perfect for workouts and anyone who wants to live life untethered.
