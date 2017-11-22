The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Tech Deals You Can Get Now

 The best early Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals.

Retailers are eager to snag holiday shoppers, which means that Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are already starting to kick in, even for online shopping. Here are some of the best deals we’ve found so far on gadgets, gizmos, and everything in between—and if we’re linking to it, it’s on sale now.

Cheaper Grabs

171122_PICKS_1_Powerline

This thing is comically long and virtually indestructible. At only $10 it makes the perfect stocking stuffer.

Anker PowerLine Lightning Cable (10 feet)
$10, Amazon

171122_PICKS_2_Speaker

This Bluetooth-enabled speaker is loud, ultracompact, and nearly $40 off. What more could you ask for?

UrPower Hi-Fi Portable Wireless Stereo Speaker
$20, Amazon

171122_PICKS_3_Logitech

If you want to feel bass in your bones—or just fill a room with some funky jams—these are the speakers for you. They come with a 3.5-mm audio-output port (aka a headphone jack), so you can easily plug them into your phone or computer, but with the sale slashing $25 off the original price, I’d suggest reinvesting some of that money in a cheap Bluetooth aux adapter to really complete the experience.

Logitech Z313 Multimedia Speaker System
$25, Amazon

171122_PICKS_4_Roku

Cable TV is awful (and expensive) and still requires you to add on some bits and bobs to be able to access your ex-girlfriend’s friend’s uncle’s Netflix account. The Roku Premiere+ streaming stick fixes all of that by putting all of your streaming services in one convenient location and giving you access to more than 4,500 channels. (Bonus: If you have a fancy TV, it can handle 4K resolution.) Normally it’s $100, but with this deal it’s almost half off. Score.

Roku Premiere+ Streaming Media Player
$60, Amazon

171122_PICKS_5_instaxmini

With a built-in selfie mirror and multiple shooting options, Fujifilm’s Instax Mini is sure to make your life a hell of a lot more Instagrammable. This Amazon bundle also comes with 10 sheets of Rainbow Film and is 14 percent off.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 26 + Rainbow Film Bundle
$60, Amazon

Midrange Buys

171122_PICKS_6_LGSH3K
Sad but true: Most TV speakers suck, no matter how good the rest of the TV is. The LG SH3K has a couple of nice features (its subwoofer connects wirelessly) and is more than half off, down from $280 to $120.

LG SH3K 2.1 Channel Sound Bar
$120, Best Buy

171122_PICKS_8_iPhone

While you may not be able to unlock this one with your face, the iPhone 6 is a great smartphone, and that 50-percent-off discount makes it only more irresistible.

Straight Talk Apple 6 32BG Prepaid Smartphone
$199, Walmart

171122_PICKS_9_Sennheiser
Last year, we picked the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless headphones as the best wireless headphones you can get, and the market agreed—they were popular enough that Sennheiser reissued the Momentums as the HD 1s. Same great sound, same noise cancellation that makes the roar of the subway disappear, and the same beautiful retro styling. The one difference? This pair is $100 off.

Sennheiser HD1 Headphones
$250, Amazon

171122_PICKS_10_iPad

It’s like a normal iPad, only thinner. How fun.

Apple iPad Mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB
$368, Amazon

High-End Bargains

171122_PICKS_13_TV

Samsung’s 4K Ultra HD TVs are seeing deep price cuts across all sizes, with more than 50 percent off everything from 49-inch up to 75-inch sets. All come with HDR, and Samsung is the name to beat when it comes to high-quality large-panel LEDs. If you’re looking to upgrade your main set, this is a nice price to do it at.

Samsung 49-Inch 4K Smart LED TV
$698, Amazon

Samsung 55-Inch 4K Smart LED TV
$898, Amazon

Samsung 65-Inch 4K Smart LED TV
$1,298, Amazon

Samsung 72-Inch 4K Smart LED TV
$2,298, Amazon

171122_PICKS_14_MacBook

If you’re looking to buy a new MacBook, the 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar is the model to get. It’s got the slim form factor that makes it thinner and lighter than the final generation of MacBook Airs but is cheaper than the Touch Bar models (and, frankly, the Touch Bar doesn’t add much utility). Slashing $60 off the 128 GB model and $300 off the 256 GB model makes it an even easier decision. Good for anyone, and great for a college a student.

MacBook Pro 13-inch 128 GB
$1,239, Amazon

MacBook Pro 13-inch 256 GB
$1,200, B&H

