The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Tech Deals You Can Get Now

Retailers are eager to snag holiday shoppers, which means that Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are already starting to kick in, even for online shopping. Here are some of the best deals we’ve found so far on gadgets, gizmos, and everything in between—and if we’re linking to it, it’s on sale now.

Cheaper Grabs

This thing is comically long and virtually indestructible. At only $10 it makes the perfect stocking stuffer.

This Bluetooth-enabled speaker is loud, ultracompact, and nearly $40 off. What more could you ask for?

If you want to feel bass in your bones—or just fill a room with some funky jams—these are the speakers for you. They come with a 3.5-mm audio-output port (aka a headphone jack), so you can easily plug them into your phone or computer, but with the sale slashing $25 off the original price, I’d suggest reinvesting some of that money in a cheap Bluetooth aux adapter to really complete the experience.

Cable TV is awful (and expensive) and still requires you to add on some bits and bobs to be able to access your ex-girlfriend’s friend’s uncle’s Netflix account. The Roku Premiere+ streaming stick fixes all of that by putting all of your streaming services in one convenient location and giving you access to more than 4,500 channels. (Bonus: If you have a fancy TV, it can handle 4K resolution.) Normally it’s $100, but with this deal it’s almost half off. Score.

With a built-in selfie mirror and multiple shooting options, Fujifilm’s Instax Mini is sure to make your life a hell of a lot more Instagrammable. This Amazon bundle also comes with 10 sheets of Rainbow Film and is 14 percent off.

Midrange Buys

Sad but true: Most TV speakers suck, no matter how good the rest of the TV is. The LG SH3K has a couple of nice features (its subwoofer connects wirelessly) and is more than half off, down from $280 to $120.



While you may not be able to unlock this one with your face, the iPhone 6 is a great smartphone, and that 50-percent-off discount makes it only more irresistible.

Last year, we picked the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless headphones as the best wireless headphones you can get, and the market agreed—they were popular enough that Sennheiser reissued the Momentums as the HD 1s. Same great sound, same noise cancellation that makes the roar of the subway disappear, and the same beautiful retro styling. The one difference? This pair is $100 off.

It’s like a normal iPad, only thinner. How fun.

High-End Bargains

Samsung’s 4K Ultra HD TVs are seeing deep price cuts across all sizes, with more than 50 percent off everything from 49-inch up to 75-inch sets. All come with HDR, and Samsung is the name to beat when it comes to high-quality large-panel LEDs. If you’re looking to upgrade your main set, this is a nice price to do it at.

If you’re looking to buy a new MacBook, the 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar is the model to get. It’s got the slim form factor that makes it thinner and lighter than the final generation of MacBook Airs but is cheaper than the Touch Bar models (and, frankly, the Touch Bar doesn’t add much utility). Slashing $60 off the 128 GB model and $300 off the 256 GB model makes it an even easier decision. Good for anyone, and great for a college a student.