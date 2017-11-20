14 Last-Minute Thanksgiving Essentials to Buy on Amazon Now

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, so if you’re having guests over and cooking a big meal, the time to stop procrastinating and start prepping is now—especially if you’re relying on Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping to get your Thanksgiving supplies sent to your doorstep. The deadline to place your last-minute Thanksgiving order and have it arrive by the big day is Monday. So if you’re starting to feel the time crunch and want to make sure that you have all the kitchen gear and turkey-cooking tools you need to prepare and serve a Thanksgiving meal, here are 14 last-minute Thanksgiving decorations, kitchen essentials, serving dishes, and more that you can buy on Amazon now to feel a little less stressed out about Thursday.

Meat Thermometer

The worst kind of turkey is undercooked turkey—a fate you can easily avoid by checking the temperature of the breast and thigh with an instant-read meat thermometer.

Hardcore Oven Mitts

Writer Caitlin M. O’Shaughnessy was introduced to these oven mitts by her mom, who wears them to take a still-hot 25-pound roasted-and-stuffed turkey out of the oven without any accidents.

Rolling Pin

Critical if you’re making cookies or a pie, and much easier to use than a spare wine bottle.

Carving Knife and Fork

Get a carving knife and fork before the turkey comes out of the oven and you start panicking because you don’t have a knife that’s sharp or long enough to slice the thing.

Spare Serving Dish

A nice serving dish is an easy way to make any pre-bought sides look way fancier. And though this ceramic bowl is technically for salads—and it comes with two wooden salad hands—you could also use it to serve stuffing or mashed potatoes or any other sides that a guest might bring over.

Gravy Master

Sure, it’s old-school, but Gravy Master can actually help you flavor and color your homemade gravy (and it comes recommended to us by Grub Street’s Chris Crowley).

Gravy Boat

Much easier than serving gravy from a bowl with a spoon.

Disposable (and Compostable) Plates

These disposable plates are made with palm leaves, so they’re compostable and sturdy enough to last through a full Thanksgiving meal.

Plastic Wine Glasses

Stock up on unbreakable wine glasses if you’re worried about your 8-year-old nephew accidentally smashing something or just realized that you don’t have enough for everyone who’s coming to dinner. (We’ve also rounded up other highly reviewed plastic wine glasses on Amazon, if these stemless ones aren’t your style.)

Festive Paper Napkins

Speaking of messes, here’s a pack of cute but affordable napkins so your guests don’t have to wipe their hands with torn-up pieces of paper towels or on their pants.

Folding Chairs

So your guests don’t have to eat Thanksgiving dinner on the couch …

Folding Table

… Or eat off of your coffee table.

Food Storage Containers

To store all the leftovers you’re bound to have.

Host Gift

In case you’re the one attending a Thanksgiving dinner.