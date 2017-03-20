Help! Should I Skip My Child’s Birthday for a Friend’s Wedding?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Sam Breach.

Every week, Mallory Ortberg answers additional questions from readers, just for Slate Plus members.

Q. Skip my child’s birthday for a friend’s wedding? A friend is getting married on what will be my son’s third birthday. His birthday is on a Saturday this year. It is a kid-free wedding. We would have to leave him with a sitter for most of the day into the evening and host his party with his preschool friends on a different date. I would much rather spend his third birthday with him and his friends than attend the wedding. The friend and I are part of the same social circle, but we are not particularly close friends anymore, although we used to be (she was in my wedding). Is it reasonable to skip the wedding for my son’s birthday? If so, what should I say to her? We see each other relatively often in group settings.

A: It would be reasonable to go, and it would be reasonable to skip, which I realize was probably not the answer you were hoping for. It would be mildly inconvenient for you to find a sitter and celebrate your son’s birthday a few days later, but at 3 years old, he’s probably not going to notice the difference. It would be a kind gesture to attend your friend’s wedding, especially since she was apparently a member of your bridal party, even though your intimacy has declined in the intervening years, so consider this as one of those occasional social chores necessary in maintaining a friendship.