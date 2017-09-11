The Judicial Branch Is Our Best Hope for Climate Action. Is It Up to the Task?

moodboard

But a bright spot emerged in July when a federal appeals court came down in favor of a rule enacted by Barack Obama that will curtail methane, a greenhouse gas 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide that is being emitted in high amounts from natural gas and petroleum hydrofracking. Without a better plan to cap emissions, it will be almost impossible to avert catastrophic climate change. The methane case is likely to be appealed and ruled on again by additional judges, but this was a promising victory for a rule that, if enacted, will cut emissions of volatile organic compounds and methane from commercial sources, in particular, protecting human health.



The founders of this nation meant the courts to be a place where an individual could leverage a grievance if she was wronged.

Advertisement



The methane case was another indication that if we want climate action from this government, the judiciary has become the only branch likely to give it to us. That is frightening for the obvious reasons—that our president and our Congress are not interested in protecting us from this clear and real threat—but it should also be concerning. Leaving to the judiciary important decisions about environmental regulation—which will play a large role in how we fight climate change—is also frightening because the judicial branch has often been reticent to make decisions about this topic.

For one thing, many judges have limited experience in this area. They are reluctant to take on cases involving climate change, often arguing that litigants do not have “standing”—the idea that a plaintiff can prove she has been harmed by an issue that the court can address. This is partly due to how difficult it is to prove direct causation when it comes to harm from climate change—though that difficulty does not mean it is not happening. But this is no reason to dismiss a case. Indeed, there is plenty of legal precedent for establishing that climate change will cause real harm to people; the Supreme Court addressed standing when it allowed Massachusetts to bring a case against the EPA that would regulate tailpipe emissions to avoid massive climate-induced coastal flooding in the future.

There are many judges who will face climate lawsuits in the weeks and years to come, as a result of the current administration and Congress’ lack of action. Cases are being brought to the courts about energy development, including investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency that could catalyze or retard an American transition to energy independence. In other instances, cases are brought to the courts for judges to enforce environmental laws that protect critical habitat for the species most dear to us, or protect our children from illegal levels of airborne toxics—all cases that affect the trajectory of climate change. If history is any indication, these cases will likely be very difficult to resolve. But the judiciary needs to set aside its reticence to address climate change. Scientific evidence demonstrating the risks and damages of airborne pollutants and their resultant impacts is strong. As my team’s research released last week points out, science has been critical to cases about endangered species, energy, and many other legal challenges. It can be so for climate change, too. Experts will come to the courts. There are many plaintiffs who have standing. There is little political question in many cases.