Why More and More Industries Are Regretting Their Support for Trump

Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images

“California Farmers Backed Trump, but Now Fear Losing Field Workers,” read the headline on a New York Times story last week. Big agribusiness types in the Golden State who thought President Trump would reduce regulation and taxes are now coming to grips with the fact that his executive orders on immigration could destroy their business model, which relies on the availability of workers who are not in the country legally. And, no, the wages these farmers pay to radicchio pickers aren’t high enough to lure underemployed working-class citizens to the fertile fields of the Central Valley. Still, farmer Joseph Marchini hopes that because Trump is a businessman himself, he’ll somehow understand that farmers’ massive investments in agriculture rest on the status quo. “I’m confident that he can grasp the magnitude and the anxiety of what’s happening now,” Marchini told the Times.

Expect to hear more of this, in sector after sector. Industry leaders and entrepreneurs who thought that Trump and his policies would be “good for business” are suddenly realizing that, actually, the president’s attitudes and herky-jerky policy moves will in fact be very bad for their particular businesses. And despite the available evidence, they’re still holding out hope that he will eventually help out their bottom lines.

Advertisement



In the case of big farm operators, this seems kind of obvious: Ejecting undocumented workers from the U.S. was one of the main drivers of Trump’s campaign. But this kind of cognitive dissonance doesn’t arise because businesspeople are stupid. It’s because they don’t follow policy that closely, because they assume rational policymakers won’t change rules quickly, and because they share certain assumptions.

There is a general sense among businesspeople—constantly reinforced on the Wall Street Journal op-ed page, at Chamber of Commerce meetings, at trade shows and conventions, on financial television, in MBA programs, on the golf course—that Republicans are good for business and Democrats are bad. It’s something many people in business instinctively feel and know. And it makes sense. Republicans generally favor lower taxes on capital and income and less regulation, while Democrats generally favor more of both. Republican politicians are more likely to be surrounded by businesspeople or to be businesspeople themselves. George W. Bush was famously the first president to have an MBA. Donald Trump is a hyperaggressive businessman, and his cabinet is stocked with successful corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and financiers.

Get Slate in your inbox.

Which is one of the reasons the stock market, which represents professional investors’ view on the future prospects of American business writ large, has risen by several percentage points since Trump’s election.

This Manichean view of the relationship between political parties and the performance of the stock markets and the economy is, of course, wrong. For much of the last century, the stock market has done better under Democrats than under Republicans. The worst events for the market—the crash of 1929, the crash of 1987, the financial crisis of 2008—all came on the heels of eight years of Republican rule. There have been four recessions in the last 36 years. Each started when Republicans were in the White House.

Advertisement



We don’t yet know the effect of Trump’s policies on macroeconomic growth. But a mere four weeks into the Trump administration, we have already seen several examples of how Trump’s policies and modus operandi are actually proving to be bad for specific businesses in a very concrete way.

Executives in the travel and tourism and leisure industry probably thought Trump would be really good for business. (Sheldon Adelson and Steve Wynn, who both own massive, tourist-dependent casinos and hotels, were among Trump’s biggest CEO supporters. And in early 2016, Virgin America CEO Steve Cush expressed his preference for Trump over Clinton. ) Trump, after all, owns golf courses and hotels. He was in the leisure business himself—and continues to be. And yet one of Trump’s first moves was to introduce costly chaos into the system that ferries visitors to and from the United States. Perhaps not many of the refugees and nationals of seven majority-Muslim countries affected by Trump’s now-stayed travel ban will be staying at Disney or a Marriott. But airlines have already absorbed significant costs from flight delays and from staff time occupied in pulling people off planes and reissuing tickets. And if you start blocking Canadian citizens who happen to have Moroccan parents from entering the country, word starts to get around. A business travel group last week suggested the travel ban has cost the industry $185 million in lost business. The data the U.S. government produces on international tourist arrivals is reported with a several-month time lag. But, as Time reported, the travel app Hopper.com found that the number of weekly searches for flights to the U.S. fell from 61.5 million just before Trump’s inauguration “to 56 million during Trump’s inauguration week, before falling to 50.9 million after the travel ban was ordered.” That’s a decline of 17.7 percent. We’re less than a month into the Trump presidency, and the travel, tourism, and leisure businesses may already be suffering from the fallout.

The travel, tourism, and leisure businesses may already be suffering from the fallout of Trump’s travel ban.

It goes on and on. Insurers surely figured a government run by congressional Republicans and President Trump would be good for their bottom lines—they’d slash regulations and reform Obamacare in a way that would make it easier for them to rack up profits. But some 17 insurers have sued the government because Republicans in Congress denied “risk corridor” payments due to some insurers under the Affordable Care Act. And it is unlikely President Trump will lift a finger to help these companies recoup the billions of dollars they are owed.

This pattern is likely to continue. CEOs tend to have a pretty narrow focus: They don’t pay all that much attention to what is going on in other industries. And Trump continues to surround himself with Wall Street types like Gary Cohn, late of Goldman Sachs, who offer vague promises of cutting taxes and shredding regulation. It’s easy for executives, and investors, to latch onto such promises—and some tax cuts and regulatory reform will surely benefits businesses generally. But particular businesses will continue to be disappointed by other policy moves. Who will be disappointed next? My bet is on the big construction and equipment companies, who believed Trump’s promise to build a giant wall along the Mexico border and plans to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure would funnel giant contracts their way.