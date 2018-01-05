 Help Slate find jurors from a 1998 murder trial.

Help Slate Find Jurors From a 1998 Murder Trial

Help Slate Find Jurors From a 1998 Murder Trial

Slate
Slate Fare
The inner workings of Slate.
Jan. 5 2018 1:59 PM

Help Slate Find Jurors From a 1998 Murder Trial

We want your help.

180103_SlateFare_SearchJury

For an upcoming story, we are trying to find people who served as jurors on a specific murder trial in Washington, D.C., in 1998.

The murder victim’s name was Robert Johnson. Officer Johnson was on the D.C. police force, though he was off-duty at the time of the crime.

Advertisement

The defendants’ names were Dominic Gibson and Maurice Douglas, two D.C. residents who were about 18 and 23 years old at the time of the trial. Both defendants were found guilty.

If you were on this jury, or know someone who might have been on this jury, please contact us at tips@slate.com and put “Murder Trial” in the subject line. Thanks for any assistance.