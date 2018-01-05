Help Slate find jurors from a 1998 murder trial.

For an upcoming story, we are trying to find people who served as jurors on a specific murder trial in Washington, D.C., in 1998.

The murder victim’s name was Robert Johnson. Officer Johnson was on the D.C. police force, though he was off-duty at the time of the crime.

The defendants’ names were Dominic Gibson and Maurice Douglas, two D.C. residents who were about 18 and 23 years old at the time of the trial. Both defendants were found guilty.