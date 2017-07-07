 Slate’s mistakes for the week of July 3.

July 7 2017 4:03 AM

In a July 6 Medical Examiner, Danielle Ofri misstated when an op-ed was published in the New York Times.

In a July 6 Slatest, Joshua Keating misspelled French President Emmanuel Macron’s first name.

In a July 6 Slatest, Osita Nwanevu misspelled Polish President Andrzej Duda’s first name.

In a July 5 Brow Beat, Austin Elias-de Jesus misstated that The Carmichael Show's final season consisted of eight episodes. There will be 13 new episodes, scheduled to air through early August.

In a July 5 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misspelled data analyst Hilary Wething’s first name.

In a July 5 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misidentified the MedStar Washington Hospital Center where Rep. Steve Scalise is recovering from a gunshot wound as part of George Washington University.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections at the bottom of each article.