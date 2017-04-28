Slate’s mistakes for the week of April 24.

In an April 26 Brow Beat, Sam Adams misstated that Demme’s final directorial credit would be for Shots Fired.

In an April 26 Moneybox blog post, Jordan Weissmann misstated that Wichita as the capital of Kansas. The capital is Topeka.

In an April 26 Politics, Jim Newell misidentfied an American Health Care Act amendment as the “MacArthur–Meadows” and “Meadows–MacArthur” amendment. It’s the MacArthur amendment.

In an April 26 Politics, Seth Stevenson misspelled Richard Haass’ last name.

In an April 26 XX Factor, Heather Schwedel misspelled the Hartford Courant.

In an April 25 Brow Beat, Sam Adams misspelled actress Fan Bingbing’s given name.

In an April 25 Brow Beat, Ellin Stein misquoted Tim Minchin’s citation of one of his lyrics from his Groundhog Day musical. It’s “You gotta love life insurance,” not “You gotta have life insurance.”

Due to an editing error, an April 25 Brow Beat misstated that Joan Crawford planned to announce the 1963 Oscar winner for Best Actress in an episode of Feud: Bette and Joan. She did not; rather, Crawford successfully ensured that she would accept the award on the winner’s behalf.

In an April 25 Dear Prudence, Mallory Ortberg misspelled Jacques Bérès’ first name.

In an April 24 Roads and Kingdoms, Tom Wilson misidentified the agency where Alexis Mikandji works. It is CEEC, not SACIM. He also misstated that the diamond trade that began during the Angolan Civil War continued until around 2008. The date is unclear.

In an April 23 Slatest, Mark Joseph Stern misstated the date on which Rev. William Barber was removed from an American Airlines flight. It was April 2016, not 2017.

Due to a production error, an April 17 Hang Up and Listen article page misspelled Sara Estes’ first name.