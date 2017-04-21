Slate’s mistakes for the week of April 17.

In an April 20 Outward, Ross Benes mischaracterized the Catholic Church’s policy around permanent deacons and marriage. A married man can become a deacon, but he may not marry after becoming one without special permission.

Due to an editing error, an April 19 Politics misstated that Bill O’Reilly grew up in Levittown, New York. He grew up in Westbury, New York.

In an April 19 Science, Tim Requarth misstated Gretchen Goldman’s title. She is research director at the Union of Concerned Scientists’ Center for Science and Democracy.

In an April 18 Browbeat, David Canfield misstated when Michael Grandage was announced as the Frozen musical director. It was Sept. 2016, not April 2017.

Due to an editing error in an April 18 Moneybox post, Neiman Marcus was originally misspelled in the headline.

In a April 7 XX Factor, Christina Cauterucci misstated the directional relationship between Virginia and Missouri. The latter is west of the former, not south.