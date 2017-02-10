Slate’s mistakes for the week of Feb. 6.

In a Feb. 8 Culturebox, Katy Waldman misstated that the therapist Becky Albertalli worked with gender-fluid teens. She worked with gender nonconforming kids and LGBTQ teens and adults.

In a Feb. 8 Future Tense blog post, Rachelle Hampton misspelled author Susan Tyler Hitchcock’s middle name.

Due to an editing error, a Feb. 8 Politics misstated when Sen. Elizabeth Warren was found in violation of Senate decorum rules. It was Tuesday night, not Wednesday night.

In a Feb. 8 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misspelled reporter Rukmini Callimachi’s last name.

Due to a production error, a caption in a Feb. 7 Crime misstated when a Dothan Eagle newspaper clipping announcing that a body was found was published. It was from March 14, 2004, not March 14, 2014. Additionally, Leon Neyfakh mischaracterized a line of testimony that Allen Hendrickson gave about his employment history. He denied having been terminated from the sheriff’s office in Henry County, not Houston County.

In a Feb. 7 Medical Examiner, Elissa Strauss misstated the cost of a basic course of IVF treatment. Its price totals five digits, not six.

In a Feb. 7 Slatest headline, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that another Slate post included a list of 40 white terrorists. The list includes 39 white terrorists and one Latino man who participated in a white extremist murder. It’s not clear whether the Latino man also considers himself to be white.

In a Feb. 7 XX Factor, Heather Schwedel misstated that Kylie Minogue starred in a soap in the U.K. early in her career. It was an Australian soap.

In a Feb. 6 Future Tense blog post, Jacob Brogan misstated that a coordinated drone sequence at the Super Bowl had been filmed live. The sequence was prerecorded.

In a Feb. 6 Jurisprudence, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern misstated the channel on which Mike Huckabee claimed the executive branch had “emasculated itself.” It was the Fox Business Network, not Fox News Channel.

Due to a photo provider error, the photo caption on a Feb. 6 Slatest misspelled Punta del Este, Uruguay.



In a Feb. 6 Slatest, Tim Sohn misspelled Sen. John Barrasso’s last name.

In a Feb. 6 Sports Nut, Josh Levin misstated that the Cavaliers won a title in LeBron James’ first year back in Cleveland. It was his second year.

In a Feb. 6 XX Factor, Christina Cauterucci misstated that Neiman Marcus was not on Grab Your Wallet’s boycott list. It was, until organizers dropped it on Feb. 3.

In a Feb. 3 Moneybox blog post, Helaine Olen misstated that an executive order delayed implementation of the Department of Labor’s fiduciary rule for 180 days. The final order instructed officials to conduct further study of the rule.

In a Feb. 2 Slatest, Ruth Graham misstated the number of slave states in 1790. There were eight, not six.

In a Jan. 31 Video, Madeline Raynor misstated that there are two dozen women in the Black Mambas group protecting rhinos in South Africa. There are three dozen.