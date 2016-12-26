Black women ruled music in 2016, whether the country was ready for it or not.

This depressing year has felt longer than any other I’ve experienced, so it’s fitting that so much of 2016’s music sounded mournful—life in a Weeknd world, I guess—even if it purported not to be. That was embodied perfectly in one of the most important and culturally resonant chart-toppers of the year, Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles,” which expressed its fealty to balling out with something that sounded like resignation, a state of being driven by conscription more than desire. Of course, what’s flossier than being unjazzed by your own ability to floss (over an ’80s synth, even!), and for Rae Sremmurd it was a birthright—“me and Paul McCartney related,” mewled Slim Jxmmi, backed up with the evidence of Sir McCartney himself staying relevant, executing a waxen mannequin challenge to their viral and commercial smash .

And so it stands that this year belonged to black women in pop who dropped personal and/or creative exegeses in droves: Beyoncé, yes, but also her sister, Solange, whose meditation on black womanhood was so tenderly sanguine and generous it was spiritual. Rihanna asserted her own growth into adult womanhood by subverting every expectation for an album of easy hits, offering tracks so smoky and sensual they approached existential. Esperanza Spalding’s transformation into her own alter ego as an artistic approach felt symbolic, too, asserting her own freedom to be whomever her imagination conjured, as did the ever-innovative Dawn Richard, who sets her own bounds only to break them. In a year in which women, and black women in particular, see clearly what we’ve got to lose, it was indeed like a preparation—a getting-in-formation, if you’ll forgive the corniness of reiteration. And I suppose that comes down to the eons-old question, a rhetorical one, of whether music can save us.