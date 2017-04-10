Who Won This Year’s Cartoonist Studio Prize?

The Slate Book Review and the Center for Cartoon Studies are proud to announce the winners of the fifth annual Cartoonist Studio Prize. The winners were selected by Slate’s Jacob Brogan; the faculty and students at the Center for Cartoon Studies, represented by Jarad Greene; and this year’s guest judge, Karen Green, curator for comics and cartoons at Columbia University’s Rare Books and Manuscripts Library.

Eleanor Davis

The winner for Best Print Comic is Eleanor Davis for Libby’s Dad (Retrofit and Big Planet Comics), a potent meditation on the complexities of childhood. Beautifully drawn in colored pencils that at once evoke youth and betray tremendous skill, every page of Davis’ brief work is assured and resonant.

The rest of the excellent shortlist:

Christina Tran

The winner for Best Web Comic is Christina Tran for “On Beauty,” a story about medical tourism in South Korea. Making thoughtful use of the web format and drawing creatively on multimedia techniques, Tran tells a striking story about the difficulties of unlearning the lessons we’ve been taught about gender.

The rest of the excellent shortlist: