Read the Senate Torture Report in Graphic-Novel Form

 A graphic novel adaptation of the Senate Torture Report.

March 6 2017 7:00 AM

The Senate Torture Report in Graphic-Novel Form

170221_BOOKS_torturePromo

The 2014 torture report released by the Senate Intelligence Committee is a 500-plus-page denunciation of the CIA’s use of EITs, or enhanced interrogation techniques, during George W. Bush’s presidency. Now Sid Jacobson and Ernie Colón, the pair behind the best-selling graphic novel adaptation of the 9/11 Commission Report, have illustrated the torture memo in powerful, disturbing detail. Here’s an excerpt from their haunting book.

170221_BOOKS_torture19
170221_BOOKS_torture20
170221_BOOKS_torture21

 

170221_BOOKS_torture22

 

170221_BOOKS_torture23

 

170221_BOOKS_torture24
170221_BOOKS_torture25

Excerpted from The Torture Report: A Graphic Adaptation by Sid Jacobson and Ernie Colón. Copyright © 2017. Available from Nation Books, an imprint of Perseus Books LLC, a subsidiary of Hachette Book Group Inc.

The Torture Report: A Graphic Adaptation

 

Sid Jacobson was the managing editor and editor in chief at Harvey Comics, where he created several characters, among them Richie Rich, and was the executive editor at Marvel Comics. He is the author of two novels.

Artist Ernie Colón has worked at Harvey, Marvel, and DC Comics. At DC, he oversaw the production of the Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Blackhawk, and the Flash.