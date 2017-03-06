Read the Senate Torture Report in Graphic-Novel Form

The Senate Torture Report in Graphic-Novel Form
An adaptation.
The 2014 torture report released by the Senate Intelligence Committee is a 500-plus-page denunciation of the CIA’s use of EITs, or enhanced interrogation techniques, during George W. Bush’s presidency. Now Sid Jacobson and Ernie Colón, the pair behind the best-selling graphic novel adaptation of the 9/11 Commission Report, have illustrated the torture memo in powerful, disturbing detail. Here’s an excerpt from their haunting book.
Excerpted from The Torture Report: A Graphic Adaptation by Sid Jacobson and Ernie Colón. Copyright © 2017. Available from Nation Books, an imprint of Perseus Books LLC, a subsidiary of Hachette Book Group Inc.
---
